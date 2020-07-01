Brazil’s 2nd largest port disrupted by strong winds, authority says

The port authority of Brazil’s second busiest port for grains and sugar, Paranaguá, said on Wednesday it is evaluating damages caused by strong winds the previous day.

The authority said that two shiploaders at the port were displaced by the winds, adding that some terminals have no power to move conveyor belts, causing disruptions of some loading operations.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)