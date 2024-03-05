Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces the Sale of One 9,300 TEU and Two 5,100 TEU Container Vessels

Capital Product Partners L.P., an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of agreement for the sale of M/V Akadimos (115,534 DWT / 9,300 TEU, Eco-Flex, Wide Beam container vessel, built 2015, Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries S.Α., Romania). Delivery to the buyer is expected within March 2024.

The Partnership has also entered into a memorandum of agreement for the en bloc sale of sister vessels M/V Fos Express (68,579 DWT / 5,100 TEU, container vessel, built 2008, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., South Korea) and M/V Seattle Express (68,411 DWT / 5,100 TEU, container vessel, built 2008, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., South Korea). Delivery to the buyer is expected by April 2024.

Including the recently announced sale of M/V Long Beach Express (68,618 dwt / 5,100 TEU, container vessel, built 2008, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., South Korea), which was delivered to its new owners on February 26th 2024, the Partnership expects gross cash proceeds, after repaying outstanding debt, of approximately $81.0 million.

Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.