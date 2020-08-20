Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Cargo ship and tanker collide off Shanghai; 14 missing -state media

Cargo ship and tanker collide off Shanghai; 14 missing -state media

in International Shipping News 20/08/2020

An oil tanker carrying 3,000 tonnes of gasoline collided with a cargo ship near Shanghai on Thursday, leaving 14 people missing, state media reported.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of the oil tanker burning at sea as coastguard ships sprayed it with streams of water. Three people had been rescued, CCTV said. The cargo ship sank soon after the collision.

Rescue efforts to recover the 14 missing crew were ongoing, CCTV reported.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nanlin Fang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software