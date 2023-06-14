Chevron Marine Lubricants and IMarEST UAE Host Successful Technical Seminar on Advancements in Marine Fuels and Lubricants

Chevron Marine Lubricants, in collaboration with the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) UAE branch, recently organized a successful technical seminar. The event, held at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, attracted almost 200 delegates from the maritime industry. With a focus on the industry’s transition to lower carbon solutions, the seminar aimed to provide valuable insights into the latest advancements in marine fuels, lubricants, and engine technologies.

In his keynote address, NIKEEL IDNANI, Honorary Secretary of IMarEST UAE branch, delved into the historical roots of lubrication, dating back to the 17th Century BC. He emphasized the significance of ensuring equipment reliability for ships navigating safely through restricted waters. IDNANI also highlighted the ongoing energy transition in the shipping industry and the importance of environmentally friendly fuels.

SOTIRIS MEKLIS, Regional Manager Marine, Med & MEA at Chevron Marine Lubricants, discussed Chevron’s strategy to leverage their strengths in safely delivering lower carbon energy to a growing world. As one of the largest energy companies in the world, Chevron is actively involved in the different facets of the energy industry, demonstrating its intention to be a leader in advancing lower carbon solutions.

During her presentation on “Taro® Ultra Advanced 40 – MAN ES Category II Cylinder Oil First 6 months’ experience,” GEORGIA CHALOULOU, Technical Field Specialist at Chevron Marine Lubricants, presented the field test results on the MAN B&W 7G80ME C9.2 TII engine showcasing enhanced piston and piston ring pack cleanliness, lower ash content, and optimum feed rates achieved with the support of Taro® Ultra Advanced 40, Chevron’s latest addition to its range of high-performance cylinder oils.

MATTHEW LYNCH, Senior Manager of Global Lubricants Products & Technology at Chevron, shared his insights about the energy transition in the shipping industry. He emphasized Chevron Marine Lubricants’ commitment to supporting marine customers to meet their current and future lubricant needs. During his presentation, Lynch also shared recent field-testing findings that demonstrate compatibility of Chevron Marine Lubricants products with some biofuels.

SANDEEP PADHI, Business Development Manager at Wartsila Marine Power, whose presentation on “Engine Development in the area of New Fuels,” alerts attendees to the variety of sustainable fuels that will be used in the coming decade to achieve IMO targets for 2030 and 2050. He underscores the importance of fuel flexibility and combustion engine technology in mitigating compliance and business risks associated with sustainable fuels.

KARIMI NAYAB, Trading Manager at Chevron PSAT, Asia Pacific, discussed the developments in the biofuel market. Nayab’s insightful comparison of alternative marine fuels, elucidates their advantages and challenges. Drawing on his extensive commercial experience, he explained typical terms for conventional bunkers and biofuels.

The seminar also features an interactive panel discussion and a Q&A session, enabling the 167 participants to engage with the esteemed speakers. The experts addressed questions related to the latest regulatory developments, advancements in marine fuels and lubricants, and technological innovations in engine design.

The event serves as a testament to the collaboration between the IMarEST UAE branch and Chevron, a California-based company with 144 years of experience in the industry. IMarEST UAE branch, recognized as a rock-solid partner for global shipping stakeholders, solidified its relationship with Chevron through this information-rich evening of presentations and panel discussions.

As the maritime industry continues to evolve towards a lower carbon future, Chevron Marine Lubricants remains committed to help provide lower carbon solutions.

Source: Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST)