China’s largest oil-and-gas field sets new production record

Changqing oilfield, China’s largest oil-and-gas field, produced over 62.4 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) of crude oil and natural gas in 2021, an increase of over 2 million tonnes from 2020.

Located in northwest China’s Erdos basin, the oilfield had produced about 25.4 million tonnes of crude oil and 46.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas last year, according to PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company.

In 2020, it became the first oilfield in China to pass the 60-million-tonne mark in annual oil and gas output, a landmark in China’s energy history. The output accounted for one-sixth of the total domestic oil and gas production.

Changqing oilfield, with over 50 years of history, has played an important role in safeguarding the country’s energy security, supplying gas to more than 50 cities in north and northwest China.

The oilfield is contributing to China’s ongoing efforts to replace coal with clean energy sources such as natural gas. China has promised to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

