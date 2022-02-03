Chris Clucas appointed Interim General Manager of SIGTTO

Today, the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO) has appointed industry veteran Chris Clucas as Interim General Manager until a permanent replacement for Andrew Clifton can be recruited. Chris is expected to be in the role for 4-6 months.

“I am very pleased that the society can welcome Chris as a very experienced hand to fill Andrews role while we work on finding the right permanent candidate for the position,” said Steffen Jacobsen, SIGTTO President. “Chris is very experienced in the gas industry and fully familiar with the activities of the society.”

Chris Clucas is Principal at Liquefied Gas Consultancy Ltd. As one of the most well-known names in the business of transporting liquefied gas by sea, he had around 50 years of working experience in the industry and has been appointed as past Chair of SIGTTO’s General Purposes Committee as well past Chair of the SIGTTO Panel.

He was also elected Founder President of SIGTTO’s sister organisation, the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) and is the current Secretary.

“I am honoured to take over the helm at SIGTTO during these very interesting times of change,” said Chris Clucas. “The key will be to ensuring that the Society responds to this fast-developing landscape, and continues the excellent support for members in the journey ahead – while never losing sight our excellent safety record.”

SIGTTO has also announced Faststream Recruitment Group as an exclusive search partner to source their new General Manager. This is a high-profile position with the opportunity to influence and shape the industry at the highest level. The successful candidate will have proven tenure in a managerial level position within the liquified gas shipping and/or terminal industry. Previous experience or dealings within SIGTTO or the IMO would be highly advantageous.

Applications are to be made by the link below.

https://www.faststream.com/job-details/general-manager/r-252248

Source: SIGTTO