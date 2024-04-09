ClassNK issues SOF for analysis of hull performance and operational profile for ship in service

ClassNK has issued a statement of fact (SOF) for the results of the hull performance analysis and operational profile analysis by Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (CMP) based on actual data of a ship in service.

Through its hull data analysis service “CMP-MAP”, CMP offers hull performance analysis based on the ISO19030*1, the standard for evaluating fouling and age-related changes, in combination with their own methodology and operational profile analysis. This time, performance and operational profile analysis were conducted with operational data from a tanker owned by Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. to Chugoku Marine Paints, utilizing the IoS-OP*2 operated by Ship Data Center Co., Ltd.

In response to CMP’s request for third-party verification to enhance reliability and transparency, ClassNK reviewed the procedures and results of that analysis. Upon confirming that the data processing and calculations performed were in alignment with the analysis methods established by CMP, ClassNK issued the SOF.

In addition to improving the efficiency of ship operations, there is a growing movement towards various performance improvements such as paints, wind-assisted propulsion systems, and energy-saving additives from the perspective of reducing GHG emissions. As the environment for utilizing operational data is being developed and the evaluation of improvement effects is gaining momentum, ClassNK will continue to work on verification practices related to performance analysis as part of expanding its certification service to meet industry needs.

Source: ClassNK