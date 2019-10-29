CNOOC orders MacGregor pull-in system for a deepwater floating production unit in the South China Sea

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received an order from the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to supply the riser pull-in system for a deepwater Floating Production Unit (FPU) located in the Lingshui 17-2 gas field. The order is booked into Cargotec’s third quarter of 2019 order intake and delivery will take place during 2020.

The Lingshui 17-2 gas field is CNOOC’s first own R&D deepwater project, it is situated in the northern part of the Qiongdongnan Basin in the western continental shelf of the northern South China Sea, with water depths from 1220m to 1560m.

“We are delighted that CNOOC has once again chosen us as their trusted partner after securing the mooring system contract in the first quarter of 2019,” says Høye Høyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor.

“MacGregor understands the importance of ensuring critical system reliability and availability throughout the lifetime of a project, and helps customers manage the installation phase of their floating production units with efficient on-vessel mooring solutions and robust pull-in systems,” Høyesen adds.

Source: MacGregor