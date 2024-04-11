Coach Solutions strengthens market position with strategic investment from Kongsberg Digital

Increased strategic focus combined with a capital injection will enable wholly-owned subsidiary to future-proof organization and fast-track product development

Copenhagen, 10 April 2024. Coach Solutions, a leading software-as-a-service provider to the maritime industry, has announced a strategic investment from parent company Kongsberg Digital.

This strategic investment in Coach Solutions will play an important role in the further development of the company in response to the growing industry demand for voyage optimisation.

Coach Solutions offers a comprehensive toolkit for vessel owners and operators, and pool managers with a suite of tools designed to improve the gathering of vessel data and helps them use this data to make better informed decisions on chartering, voyage metrics and sustainability.

Coach has grown quickly since its foundation by Danish shipowner Clipper Group, from which it was established as an independent company in 2016. In June 2020 it was acquired by Kongsberg Digital which recognised the company’s ability to deliver solutions that address the most urgent needs of the industry, to achieve more efficient voyages.

The challenge of gathering data and transforming it into actionable insights required infrastructure that could enable new ways of working that also maintained the core functions of the tanker and dry bulk shipping markets.

Coach Solutions is integrated into Kongsberg Digital’s maritime digital solutions portfolio, offering digitalisation solutions that complement Kongsberg’s Vessel Insight data infrastructure solution and the ecosystem.

The company will use the investment to recruit new staff to accelerate the next phase of product development as demand increases for voyage optimisation solutions that enhance performance and simplify regulatory compliance.

“Shipping is undergoing some challenging and important changes and this investment ensures that we can continue to be a reliable partner for many years to come,” says Christian Råe Holm, Managing Director, Coach Solutions. “As the experts in the voyage optimization and vessel performance space, we can take the next steps towards expanding and supporting more clients across more shipping segments.”

“The market for voyage optimisation is growing fast and client demands are becoming more complex, it is a natural step for Kongsberg Digital to make this strategic investment to support Coach’s rapid growth,” said Benedicte Grieg, Chief Strategy Officer at Kongsberg Digital. “This investment strengthens our position as a market leader in the digital transition and provides a seamless, integrated solution for our clients.”

Source: Coach Solutions