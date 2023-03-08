Dockmate® Expands Distribution Network To Middle East

Dockmate®, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote control systems for yachts, announced today it has expanded its dealer network to the Middle East region through its new distribution partner based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kadir Duman, who started Dockmate Middle East at the end of 2022, has worked with Dockmate’s Turkish distributor, AC-DC Marine and its owner Yunus Öztürk for many years, providing technical sales and service. Duman will be responsible for driving brand awareness for Dockmate in the Middle East region including Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, as well as the United Arab Emirates.

“We have known Kadir for years, and we have the utmost trust in and respect for him,” said Doriane Franckx, Managing Partner, Dockmate. “We’re excited to be expanding into the Middle East and are confident Kadir will offer the same level of exceptional service and attention that we have established globally to our customers in that vital region.”

“Over the years I have had hands-on experience working on yachts and managing their systems,” said Duman. “During that time, I have become very familiar with Dockmate’s products and believe that they are the most reliable and accurate wireless docking system on the market. There is a lot of demand here in the UAE for wireless remote control docking systems and I am excited to offer this exceptional product range to new and existing customers throughout the area. I want to actively put Dockmate on the map in this new region and by establishing my company here in Dubai, I can reach the whole Middle East.”

Source: Dockmate