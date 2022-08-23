Ecochlor Launches “EcoOne® Container Unit” for Offshore Market

Ecochlor is pleased to launch a containerized version of the EcoOne filterless ballast water management system (BWMS). The EcoOne Container Unit is well suited for Semi-Submersible Rigs, Jack-Up Rigs, Drillships, FPSOs, FSRUs and other vessels with infrequent ballasting operations at medium to high flow rates.

“The EcoOne Container Unit offers incredible benefits to Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU),” said Andrew Marshall, Ecochlor CEO. “One system can simultaneously serve up to four separate sea chests or quadrants, in the case of the semi-submersible rigs. It also allows for gravity ballasting on uptake and discharge, and has very low power requirements. Plus, a single unit can be easily shared between multiple rigs and/or vessels. This is a great break-through for the offshore market as they have faced difficulty complying with the BWM Convention due to a lack of systems that work reliably and cost-effectively for their unique needs.”

The EcoOne Container Unit has a small footprint and does not require filters. Installation requirements below deck and in the pontoons are minimal with only one-way, 1”/DN25 piping. Additionally, the container can be removed while the MODU is stationary, saving valuable deck space.

Ecochlor will be at “Offshore Northern Seas (ONS)” and can be contacted at Exhibition Stand Hall 3, #3500. If you would like to learn more about the EcoOne Container Unit call Sören Scheid at +49 172 6174884 or email: [email protected]

Join Ecochlor at “SMM Hamburg” in Exhibition Stand Hall A1.327 for a workshop on, An Introduction to Ecochlor BWMS Advantages for MODUs, on 7 September 2022 at 13:00.

If you are not attending SMM and would like additional information, contact your nearest Ecochlor Representative at https://ecochlor.com/contact-ecochlor-worldwide/ or email [email protected]

Source: Ecochlor