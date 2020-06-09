EMS Chartering opens branch office in St. Petersburg

German logistics company EMS Chartering continues to grow: It has opened a branch office in St. Petersburg. Since the beginning of June, Senior Representative/Chartering Manager Alexey Yemtsov takes care of the market in Eastern Europe. EMS Chartering specialises in sea transports (breakbulk) and can rely, among other things, on its own feet. In addition, the company offers a wide range of further logistics services.

EMS Chartering belongs to the EMSFehn-Group, which is based in Leer, Germany. By opening a branch office in St. Petersburg, EMS Chartering frmly adheres to its strategy of growth. Founded in 1984 in Leer, the company opened an office in Bremen in 2018, followed by another one in Feldkirch, Austria, one year later. „With our new office in St. Petersburg we intently show our colours in this region,“ says EMS Chatering’s Managing Director Andreas Walter.

Looking ahead and having a clear strategy are key to our success.“ Walter expects the demand for transport services to increase in Eastern Europe within the next couple of years. „Having a branch office in the region grants us the opportunity to propel the growth and to proft from it.“ EMS Chartering is part of the EMS-Fehn-Group, which consists of 19 companies in ten countries with offices in Leer, Papenburg, Bremen, Elmshorn, Dortmund, Lübeck, Feldkirch, Zurich, Bergen, Riga, Palermo, Rijeka, Durres, Skopje and St. Petersburg. EMS-Fehn-Group is active in chartering, logistics, heavy haulage, special transports, crane services, worldwide yacht transport, ship management, terminal operations, warehousing and crewing. The group has 200 employees on land and 100 at sea.

Source: EMS Chartering