EU 2022/23 soybean imports down 11% by June 25, rapeseed up 34%

European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started last July had reached 12.84 million metric tons by June 25, down 11% from14.47 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 7.33 million tons, up 34%compared with 5.46 million tons a year earlier.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 15.62 million tons, 4% down from 16.22 million the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 3.94 million tons, 19% below a year-earlier4.88 million.

The weekly oilseed data had been delayed from Tuesday due to a technical problem.

The Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Louise Heavens)