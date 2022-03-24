EU says assessing scenarios of potential Russian gas halt next winter

The European Union is assessing a scenarios including a full halt to Russian gas supplies next winter, as part of its contingency planning for supply shocks, European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

“We are reassessing scenarios for partial and full disruption of gas laws from Russia next winter to help member states revise their gas supply contingency plans,” Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)