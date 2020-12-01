Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor Construction Over 75 Percent Complete

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) announced today the Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor is now over 75 percent complete.

The Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor is a five kilometre road stretching along the southwestern edge of Kaien Island. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, crews from the Coast Tsimshian Northern Contractors Alliance, a local First Nations joint venture, have safely worked 24-hours a day on rotating shifts to build this critical piece of infrastructure. In addition to nearly completing dredging work, teams have placed rock along the full length of the road, with one third now at sub-grade elevation and ready for the paving structure. The project remains on track for completion in Q2 2021.

The $115 million Connector Corridor project will be fully activated when DP World’s Fairview Terminal expansion is completed in 2022. This will enable container truck traffic to be rerouted away from public roads to the new Port Authority-owned route, which will reduce the journey from 20 kilometres to 5 kilometres.

“The Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor is designed to get trucks off downtown streets, improve safety as we grow, and reduce the environmental impacts of trucking activities in Prince Rupert,” said Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority. “We anticipate the changes will cut emissions for each truck trip by about 75 percent.”

The Connector Corridor is integral to the sustainable growth of Prince Rupert’s intermodal ecosystem, and will create new supply chain efficiencies through the development of logistics services, like the Ridley Island Export Logistics Platform and South Kaien Import Logistics Park. These projects will generate new jobs and economic advantages for local communities and First Nations, as well as reduce the impact of port operations on the environment.



Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor – Kurt Slocombe Interview 01 from Prince Rupert Port Authority on Vimeo.

Source: Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA)