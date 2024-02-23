Flex LNG – Time Charter for Flex Courageous extended by 2 years from 2025 to 2027

Flex LNG Ltd. («Flex LNG» or «Company») (NYSE: FLNG) (OSE: FLNG) has received notice that the charterer of Flex Courageous, a super major, has exercised its first extension option. Flex Courageous was fixed on a three-year Time Charter on November 1, 2021, together with Flex Resolute which was also recently extended by two years until 2027. The commencement of the Time Charter for Flex Courageous was February 2022. Under the Time Charter, the charterer has the option to extend the period by two consecutive two year periods. Following this first option declaration, Flex Courageous will be firm until first quarter of 2027. The charterer will then have a final option to extend the Time Charter by another two years until 2029.

Source: Flex LNG