Freight forwarding sector welcomes government support for key short sea trade routes

In response to today’s news that the government has signed agreements with six operators to provide up to £35 million to help ensure there is enough short-sea shipping capacity to prevent disruption to the flow of freight, Robert Keen Director General of the British International Freight Association comments:

“The government’s decision to provide financial support to safeguard 16 of the most important routes covering the Channel, the Short Strait, the North Sea and routes between Great Britain and Northern Ireland provides some reassurance for our members managing the movement of freight on those routes.

“Today’s announcement appears to be related to the promised broader package of support measures for routes between the UK and mainland Europe, first unveiled in late April.

“It would appear that initial funding pledge has increased, much of which will be committed to support critical routes between Britain and the European mainland.”

Source: BIFA