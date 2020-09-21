GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded a marine 3D seismic survey by PETRONAS Suriname E&P B.V.

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 19% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) yesterday announced the award of a large towed streamer 3D seismic survey for Block 52, offshore Suriname by PETRONAS Suriname E&P B.V. (PSEPBV), a subsidiary of PETRONAS. PETRONAS is an integrated global energy company and the Americas is one of the regions the company is focusing on. The four-month project is scheduled to commence in Q4, 2020.

The 3D seismic survey covers surface area of 6,200 sq. km in Suriname’s Block 52 and will be carried out by the Geo Caribbean vessel. PSEPBV is the operator of Block 52 with 50% participating interest together with partner, ExxonMobil holding the remaining 50%.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping