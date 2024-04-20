German government slightly raises 2024 GDP forecast to 0.3%, source says

Recent News

  

20/04/2024

The German government will raise its growth forecast for the German economy this year to 0.3%, from a previous forecast of 0.2%, a source told Reuters.

In 2025, the government expects gross domestic product to grow by 1.0%, according to the source.

Inflation is expected to fall faster than previously expected, going down to 2.4% this year. The government had forecast 2024 inflation at 2.8% in previous projections.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Maria Martinez, editing by Rachel More and Sabine Wollrab)

