German Jobless Claims Rose Less Than Expected in June

German jobless claims rose in June but by much less than expected, showing small signs of recovery from the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis on unemployment.

Jobless claims rose by 69,000 in June after rising by 237,000 in May, the Federal Employment Agency said Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires had forecast an increase of 120,000.

The adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.4%, the agency said, below the 6.6% forecasted by economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires. The adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3% in May.

The number of registered job vacancies stood at 570,000 in June, down 227,000 on the year, the agency said.

