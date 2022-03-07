Recent News

  

German retail sales partially recover in January

08/03/2022

German retail sales rose in January, partially recovering from a December slump despite strict coronavirus restrictions still being in place, data showed on Monday.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 2% on the month in real terms. That beat economists’ average expectation for an increase of 1.8% according to a Reuters poll.

Retail sales were down a revised 4.6% on the month in December.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

