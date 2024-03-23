Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Greek current account turns to surplus in January

Greek current account turns to surplus in January

in World Economy News 23/03/2024

Greece’s current account turned to surplus in January compared to the same month last year on strong tourism and an improvement in secondary income account, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

Central bank data showed the current account surplus was 1.7 billion euros ($1.84 billion) in January, compared with a deficit of 162 million euros in January 2023.

“The surplus of the secondary income account rose considerably compared with January 2023, due to higher net receipts in the other sectors of the economy,” the bank said.

Tourism receipts rose by 27% to 278 million euros as foreign arrivals increased by 16% year-on-year. Imports dropped by 3.4% and exports by 10.5% year-on-year, the data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software