Greek maritime students hosted by Green Award in Rotterdam

The Rotterdam based Green Award Foundation has hosted a group of 40 Greek maritime students from the University of Piraeus. The students were informed about the objectives and methods of Green Award during a boat trip and a visit to RDM Campus, the innovative heart of the port of Rotterdam located on the premises of former iconic shipyard RDM.

The students of the Department of Maritime Studies of the University of Piraeus have made a field trip to London and Rotterdam in relation to their study. Amongst others they were welcomed by the Port of Rotterdam Authority and informed about the latest developments in the largest port of Europe.

Green Award has strong relationships with the shipping community in Greece, including through some Greek representants in the board and the board of experts of the foundation. Executive director Jan Fransen underlined in his presentation the importance of Green Award’s certification and incentive programme for both sea-going and inland navigation vessels.

“At Green Award we’re working to make shipping greener and safer, so addressing our message to future managers in our industry is obviously,” says Mr. Fransen. “Sharing knowledge is important and besides this, it’s always great fun to discuss with eager youngsters, especially about the developments in the maritime industry.”

Source: Green Award