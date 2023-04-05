Greek Shipping Hall of Fame announces Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2023

The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame has announced that this year’s annual Induction Ceremony will take place as an outdoor dinner event on the evening of Wednesday 5 July 2023 at Megaron, The Athens Concert Hall.

Caroline Lowry, Director of Phoebe Media & Events Ltd, the exclusive event organiser comments: “We look forward to welcoming event sponsors and their guests as well as other senior figures in Greek and international shipping to this year’s Induction Ceremony & Dinner to honour the Hall of Fame’s Inductees.”

The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2023 will celebrate the industry’s leadership, history, and culture during a unique evening which is recognised as Greek shipping’s most prestigious annual dinner event.

The Induction Ceremony 2023 will feature an exciting and unique programme of content celebrating the 36 shipping ‘greats’ already inducted as well as unveiling the latest Inductees – the 2022 Inductees.

Greek children’s charity Hellenic Hope will again receive a donation from the event proceeds to support its work with Greek NGOs across a range of children’s projects.

The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame is pleased to acknowledge the support of our event sponsors:

ABS, IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. have agreed to be Co-Lead Sponsors of the Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2023.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President, and CEO comments:

“ABS is a proud, long-standing partner to Greek shipping. We have worked with many of the legends of the Greek Shipping Hall of Fame and seen at first hand their incredible energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and inspirational achievements. We stand ready to support the next generation who will continue their legacy.”

Theo Xenakoudis, Director – Worldwide Business Operations & Managing Director Greece, International Registries Inc. comments:

“The Greek shipping community continues to be a pioneer in sustainability, efficiency, and moving global trade. International Registries, Inc. (IRI) and the Marshall Islands Registry are privileged to celebrate the latest honourees to the Greek Shipping Hall of Fame for their spirit of innovation and advancement.”

Wang Qi, Chairman of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, comments:

“SWS looks forward to being in Athens this summer to attend the 2023 Greek Shipping Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Dinner. It will be a great pleasure to meet with all of our Hellenic and international industry friends to celebrate the lifetime achievements of the Hall of Fame’s Inductees. The ambition, dedication, and leadership of great figures from the past inspires all of us at SWS to continue to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow. We cherish more than 20 years of close friendship with the Greek shipping community, and we remain dedicated to provide low carbon, high efficiency, smart and safe shipping solutions.”

Premium Sponsors confirmed to date are Cayman Islands Shipping Registry, Citi Private Bank, Moore Greece, and Optima Shipping Services.

Bank Julius Baer will again enhance the Greek Shipping Hall of Fame’s support for Hellenic Hope.

Standard sponsors so far include Anglo Eastern Ship Management, Cass Technava, China Classification Society, ClassNK, Isle of Man Ship Registry, Lloyd’s Register, Marichem Marigases Worldwide, Marine Tours and Seascape Marine & Trading.

Air France KLM Group as our exclusive Airline Partner.

The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame thanks all sponsors for their kind support.

Sponsorship & General enquiries: [email protected]

The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame resides at www.greekshippinghalloffame.org

Source: Greek Shipping Hall of Fame