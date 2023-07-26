GTT receives an Approval in Principle from ClassNK for a new tank concept for transporting liquid hydrogen

GTT has received an Approval in Principle (AiP1) from ClassNK, the leading classification society in Japan, for a new concept of membrane type containment system for liquefied hydrogen (LH2).

As part of the energy transition towards a carbon-free future, the ability to transport hydrogen in liquefied form at -253°C is one of the technological challenges to build a reliable, efficient and competitive hydrogen supply chain.

To this end, GTT has developed a scalable containment system, which can be adapted to any size of LH2 carrier without major design modifications, as well as the cargo handling system, the design of which has been validated on the basis of ClassNK rules accompanied by a risk analysis.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are proud to have obtained this new approval in principle from ClassNK, whose in-depth technical and regulatory knowledge, as well as the solid experience in the hydrogen field, demonstrate the relevance of GTT’s technology in this domain. We are convinced that the development of containment systems for the transport of liquid hydrogen is a key element in accelerating the energy transition. GTT’s R&D teams are determined to push back the technological frontiers so that this solution is viable and rapidly available to the maritime transport and energy players.”

Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer and Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division of ClassNK, stated: “ClassNK has issued the AiP for the LH2 cargo containment system and cargo handling system developed by GTT, following a review in accordance with our rules and guidelines dedicated to LH2 transportation as well as verification of the risk analysis’ results. Anticipating that hydrogen transport will play a significant role in a carbon-free society, we are delighted to participate in GTT’s pioneering initiative through our expertise in safety assessment.”

Source: GTT