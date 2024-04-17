GTT receives an order for the tank design of eight new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2024, an order from an Asian shipyard for the tank design of eight new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of a Middle Eastern ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these eight vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with a membrane containment system from the NO96 series developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2028.

Source: GTT