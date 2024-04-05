HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

No change to Scale of Rates for 2024-25

05 Apr 2024, Kolkata, India

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, has advised that the ceiling rate of its Scale of Rates will remain unchanged until 30 April 2025.

Two temporary alternate channels established

05 Apr 2024, Baltimore, United States

Two temporary alternate channels have been established for commercially essential vessels in the vicinity of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Restricted Area off Harbour City

05 Apr 2024, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area will be established on 8 & 9 April between 2100 and 2359 hours; and on 10 April from 1900 to 2100 hours, in Victoria Harbour off Harbour City.

Anchorage closed to shipping

05 Apr 2024, Port Kembla, Australia

Port Kembla anchorage was closed to shipping due to severe weather yesterday (4 April).

Adverse weather update

05 Apr 2024, Port Kembla, Australia

Due to adverse weather, vessels alongside and expected to berth at Port Kembla have been given permission to run extra mooring lines and lower their outboard anchor.

Revised BPTS

05 Apr 2024, Krishnapatnam, India

Krishnapatnam Port has published its revised Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure (BPTS).

Source: GAC