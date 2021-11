Rates increase formally announced

10 Nov 2021, Suez Canal, Egypt

The Suez Canal Authority has issued a circular announcing the rates increase for all type of vessels except cruise ships and LNG carriers.

Read more »

Construction of jetty at Tuas View

10 Nov 2021, Singapore

The working period for jetty construction at Tuas View has been extended. The work is now being carried out from 4 November 2021 to 3 May 2

Read more»

Source: GAC