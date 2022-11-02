ICS: “Solution to Move Grain out of Ukraine Must Be Found”

After Russia’s pulling out from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, ICS’ Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, commented:

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been a global success since it was first brokered, ensuring the timely movement of food to where it is sorely needed. We hope that a solution can be found that ensures grain continues to move out of Ukraine, and that all those involved in its movement can be reassured about their safety.

“It is imperative that ships already in the grain corridor do not become collateral damage, and are allowed safe passage. Furthermore, the safety of seafarers must remain a top priority, and all parties must give consideration to the crews who may now be stuck on board or in port due to factors beyond their control.

“ICS will continue to work closely with the Joint Coordination Centre to ensure that the wellbeing of seafarers is not forgotten during this time.”

Source: ICS