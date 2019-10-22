ICTSI Mexico beefs up capacity with new cranes

Contecon Manzanillo S.A. de C.V. (CMSA), the Mexican subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), recently took delivery of a pair of quay cranes and five rubber tired gantries as part of its second phase capacity improvement program to expand Mexico’s gateway of choice on the Pacific coast.

Manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., the new quay cranes can easily service the largest vessels plying intra-Pacific routes, with reach of up to 24 container rows across. On the landside, the five RTGs are expected to further improve the terminal’s efficiency to fully match demand.

Fortino Landeros, CMSA chief executive officer, said the new cranes will contribute to CMSA’s leadership performance in the national and international logistics chain: “With the arrival of the cranes, CMSA will be able to serve larger boxships and further increase operational capacity. Along with the terminal’s current second phase expansion, this would further consolidate our position as the leading container terminal in Mexico.”

Once deployed, the CMSA fleet will be composed of 8 quay cranes and 21 RTGs – among the largest and most advanced in Mexico.

Apart from the new cranes, ICTSI is currently beefing up CMSA’s capacity as part of its second phase expansion – including the terminal’s yards and entry and exit gates, and investments in cutting-edge technology and training of personnel.

Among the fastest-growing marine gateways in America, CMSA achieved its first year-to-date, four-millionth twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) milestone last July. It is likewise the only terminal in Manzanillo with land for expansion.

Source: ICTSI