Inpex plans to increase Ichthys condensate exports in 2020

in International Shipping News 06/11/2019

Japanese explorer Inpex Corp plans to export about 35 650,000-barrel cargoes of field condensate from Australia’s Ichthys LNG project in 2020, up from 30 cargoes this year, a senior company official said.

Plant condensate exports from the field are expected to hold steady at 20 cargoes of 320,000 barrel each, Hiroshi Kato, general manager of oil marketing unit, global energy marketing division, at Inpex said at the Condensate & Naphtha Forum
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shu Zhang, editing by Louise Heavens)

