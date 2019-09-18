Iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports rebound on week

Major Chinese ports saw arrivals of seaborne iron ore rising last week, after three consecutive weeks of decline, SMM data showed on Tuesday September 17.

SMM estimates that 89 vessels carrying 13.93 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during September 8-14, up 3.08 million mt from the week ended September 7.

Last week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports rebounded 660,000 mt from the prior week to 14.33 million mt. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to climb 60,000 mt on the week to 6.09 million mt.

Source: SMM