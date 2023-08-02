Izmail Seafarers’ Centre hit in drone attack

Izmail Seafarers Centre was hit by a Russian drone attack in the early hours of 2 August. The centre, previously funded by the ITF Seafarers Trust, has been housing families made homeless by bombing in other parts of the country. Despite the significant damage done to the building, there were no casualties as resident families and staff working at the 24-hour facility had already taken shelter in the basement.

Oleg Grigoryuk, Chairman of the Marine Transport Workers’ Trade Union of Ukraine (MTWTU), which runs the centre said “We are in a state of shock. This centre was providing humanitarian support to seafarers and their families displaced by the war. This senseless destruction comes on top of the devastation already inflicted on the maritime cities of Mariupol, Kherson and latterly Odesa. When will it end?”

David Heindel, Chair of the ITF Seafarers’ Trust, said “Our hearts go out to the seafarers’ families and staff of the centre. We are all witnessing the dreadful consequences of this senseless war from afar, but this brings it closer to home. Our seafarers’ families and union staff should not have to endure terror.”

Katie Higginbottom, Head of the ITF Seafarers’ Trust, said “We are relieved that on this occasion there was no loss of life, but we are conscious of the relentless psychological stress caused by such vicious acts. We will be offering all possible support to our Ukrainian colleagues and standing by to repair the physical damage to the centre.”

Source: ITF Seafarers’ Trust