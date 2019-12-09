Besides fuel costs, personnel costs and costs for maintenance and re- pair make up the largest share of the operating costs of a merchant ship. They account for up to 30 or 25% of the total operating costs. Increases in efficiency in these are- as can therefore lead to decisive competitive advantages for ship- ping companies.

Against this background, the Fraunhofer CML has now further developed the SCEDAS® software solution to smartly integrate maintenance tasks into personnel and resource planning. SCEDAS® was originally developed in order to plan the deployment of the crew for port calls and voyages, as well as for navigating and manoeuvring of a ship efficiently and in accordance with regulations. In addition to the special requirements of a specific voyage for the crew and their qualifications, SCEDAS® can take into account and document legal requirements and thus support the complex task of personnel management on land and on board.

The further development of SCE- DAS® means that maintenance and servicing tasks are now also integrated into the crewing software SCEDAS® so that free personnel resources can be optimally used. An important prerequisite for this is the recording and description of the tasks and their duration, combined with the necessary qualification of the personnel. With the aid of these parameters, SCEDAS® can assign the ideal time for these tasks to the appropriate personnel and thus provide a decisive benefit for effective resource deployment and safe ship operation.

The CML has now published further information on the joint optimization of crewing and maintenance management in the white paper „Maintenance Management.

