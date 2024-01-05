Jordan attracts seven participants in 120,000 T wheat tender -traders

Jordan’s international tender to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat is believed to have attracted participation from seven trading companies, according to traders’ initial assessments of the tender that closed on Thursday.

Participants were believed to be Solaris, Viterra, Al Dahra, CHS, Cargill, Nestwise and Cerealcom Dolj. No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Thursday, traders said.

Shipment in the state grain buyer’s tender for hard wheat was sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 tons to 60,000 tons. Possible shipment combinations were March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons on Dec. 27.

