KR issues world’s first cyber security class notation to HHI for very large LPG carriers

The Korean Register (KR, Chairman & CEO, LEE Hyung-chul) has presented Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) with the world’s first Cyber Security (CS Ready) class notation for a very large liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier.

The presentation took place at KR’s Headquarters in Busan on 18 September, in the presence of Hyundai LNG Shipping (HLS, President & CEO, LEE Kyu-bong), Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI, President & CEO, HAN Young-seuk) and, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE, CEO, KWON Oh-gap).

Hyundai LNG Shipping is the owner of the very large LPG carrier built by HHI which is scheduled for delivery later this month. KR granted the notation after completing successful document and field inspections, which included Kongsberg Maritime’s ship alarm and monitoring system (AMS) and Hyundai Global Service’s Integrated Smart ship Solution (ISS).

This is the first time the KR cyber security notation has been awarded to a very large LPG carrier, the notation is issued to newbuilding ships that have successfully passed 49 inspection items in a total of 12 categories, including risk and asset management, cyber incident response and recovery.

The four companies have been collaborating on joint research and developments for the past eight months, while working to apply and verify KR’s cyber security Rules for newbuilding ships. HHI and KSOE have built a cyber security network encompassing the main systems, conducting risk assessment and vulnerability diagnosis for cyber security threats and KR has carried out and completed cyber security inspections across the network. As part of the comprehensive technological testing, KR conducted its first MITRE ATT&CK [1]* based penetration test to verify the safety of the cyber security system.

Mr. LEE Hyung Chul, Chairman and CEO of KR said at the presentation event: “The success of this joint research has enhanced our excellent cyber security technology status around the world. KR will continue to strengthen its global cyber security leadership, and will work to increase its unrivalled expertise and widen its certification capabilities.

MR. CHOI Jang-pal, Head of Business Operation Division, HLS said: “We are very pleased to secure the cyber security notation from KR which offers the highest standard of certification capabilities worldwide. Ship cyber security risk management is a top priority, and we will continue to proactively ensure our practices and processes offer the highest level of protection.”

“Through our collaboration with KSOE, we will continue to procure preemptive technology and to build smart ships with industry-leading differentiated cyber security systems, in today’s world, we must deliver ships which are fully certified for maritime cyber security,” added Mr. KIM Jae-eul, HHI Executive Vice President, CTO.

Newbuilding vessels increasingly need cyber security notation as the application of digital technologies such as advanced automation and integrated control systems become more common, in addition, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is expected to strengthen its demands for cyber security risk management as from 2021.

Source: KR