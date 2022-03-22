LNG shipping stocks: Mixed week; even so, the UP Index moved up

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 3.33% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 Index gained 6.16%.

LNG shipping stocks had a mixed week as there were all three types of move: up, down, and nowhere.

Let’s begin with the gainers. Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GLNG) was the most successful and rose over 13%. This company is moving its TFDE carriers to a new Oslo-traded company called Cool Company (OSE: COOL). Btw. Awilco LNG ASA (OSE: ALNG) also purchased shares of this company.

The second most gaining company – 8% – was Exmar NV (BSE: EXM), which signed a new charter for its FSRU S188 with Gasunie. The third most rising companies were Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) and Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG), gaining about 6%.

Japanese trio continues its splitting, as NYK Line (TSE: 9101) gained 5%, MOL (TSE: 9104) rose 2.7%, and “K” line (TSE: 9107) lost 0.8%.

The most significant decrease suffered Korea Line Corporation (KRX: 005880), which lost 8.4%. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Awilco LNG decreased 5%

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries worldwide like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers more than 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com