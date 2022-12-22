MCA: New rules to update maritime training

New regulations signed this month will reinforce the Government’s commitment to supporting UK seafarers.

The new rules, which come into force in January, will improve the regulatory regime for seafarer training, complementing the Department for Transport’s nine-point plan to support them. It brings into UK law the latest rules under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers.

The latest amendments to the Convention relate to seafarer training for those serving on ships subject to the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low-Flashpoint Fuels (IGF), and those on passenger ships. These Regulations will benefit the safety of seafarers and assist the operational requirements of specialist ships.

The development of a pipeline of UK seafarer officers with the differentiated leadership and technical skills to meet the current and future needs of the maritime industry is a key government strategy.

These increasingly important skills will be of importance to ensure that the UK delivers the ambitions set out within the Maritime 2050 strategy, specifically in the arenas of autonomy and decarbonisation. The new regulations will allow flexibility to ensure that the educational and training system can keep pace with technological change in shipping.

Katy Ware, Director of UK Maritime Services said:

“We are fully committed to making sure UK seafarers have all the appropriate training they need to perform their jobs in accordance with the requirements of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers.”.

“The UK Government is committed to protecting and supporting seafarers as demonstrated by the seafarer protections nine-point plan and good progress has been made in this area. This will improve the longer-term working conditions of seafarers as part of a wider vision to boost their protections and welfare.

“Modernising the UK’s seafarer training structure in line with technological advances will enhance the training experience for UK seafarers to prepare them for current and future needs of the industry.”

Source: Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA)