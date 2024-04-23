MCTC confirms commitment to improving health and nutrition of crews with recent collaboration with Euronav Ship Management

Leading catering management provider MCTC is delighted to announce its collaboration with Euronav Ship Management as part of its quest to improve the health and nutrition of seafarers.

MCTC has taken on the catering management, training and development of galley crews working onboard Euronav’s fleet of tanker vessels. Known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the maritime sector, Euronav selected MCTC in its search for a catering partner who could provide a holistic approach to catering management and training.

The international company provides the full spectrum of catering management services to vessels, from recipe planning to ordering provisions and budgeting, along with a range of catering and nutrition training courses for galley staff. It also promotes a healthy lifestyle with fitness and mental health initiatives.

MCTC has been introducing its services on Euronav’s fleet of tanker vessels to crews over the last few months. Its team of expert Culinary Training Consultants have already conducted onboard visits where they work with the galley crews in helping them to create nutritious and varied menus to cater for all nationalities onboard.

Euronav prioritises the need for good quality and regular training for its crews and is devoted to a teamwork culture where people work together for the overall success of the company. It understands the importance of the health and wellbeing of crews and is delighted that through the collaboration with MCTC, it can ensure crews have access to diverse, healthy, and nutritious food daily.

Christian Ioannou, CEO of MCTC, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with Euronav Ship Management. Euronav is a trusted and reliable shipping company operating vessels around the world, and it has a firm commitment to ensuring the health and wellbeing of its crews. MCTC is committed to supporting Euronav Ship Management in nurturing a skilled workforce. Together we will ensure its crew members are equipped with the knowledge and capabilities to excel in their roles and contribute to the company’s continued success.”

Source: MCTC