Mexico Joins WISTA International

The Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) International officially welcomed Mexico to the global network of women in shipping at the 2019 WISTA International AGM & Conference in Grand Cayman last week. WISTA Mexico joins 48 other National WISTA Associations (NWAs) around the world. WISTA International has expanded significantly in the Americas in the last two years.

“As a significant player in the shipping, trading and logistics sector, we are proud to welcome Mexico to our network,” said WISTA International President Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou. “The significant growth of WISTA in the region really highlights the expanding economic and professional opportunities for women throughout the Americas. We’re proud to be an ally in developing opportunities for women in the sector.”

“The purpose of WISTA Mexico is the empowerment of women to achieve gender equality in the shipping, port, maritime and naval sectors in accordance with the guidelines rules and code of conduct established by WISTA International, in order to bridge the gap in female leadership that exists in these areas,” said Dr. Adriana Avila Zúñiga Nordfjeld. “WISTA Mexico supports exchange of contacts, knowledge and experiences, while promoting the creation of professional and commercial relations, as well as the professional development of the members by means of training and other methods deemed necessary. We operate as a liaison for national and international institutions, companies and organizations involved in the maritime domain.”

WISTA Mexico is led by Dr. Adriana Avila Zúñiga Nordfjeld, Ph.D. in Maritime Affairs, Specialization in Maritime Administration: Maritime Safety and Maritime Security, graduated from the World Maritime University, Aa university established under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), from the United Nations (UN) and located in Malmo, Suecia. Claudia Hernandez Sordo, Third Ship Officer and Radar Operator at Tampico Vessels Traffic Service will serve as NWA Secretary; Estela Deyanira Pacheco Ramos, Attorney with Pacheco Ramos Bureau of Law, will serve as Treasurer; and Guadalupe Altamirano Barragan, Attorney with Firma Q.E.D. Soluciones Legales Fiscales y Financieras, will serve as Vocal Board Member.

Additional founding members include: Macaria Romo Cuevas, Ship Captain, Técnicas Marítimas Avanzadas S.A. DE C.V.; Elizabeth Edén Deckard Ramos, Second Ship Officer, Marinsa de Mexico S.A. DE C.V.; Isamar Hernández Díaz, First Ship Officer, Micoperi de Mexico S.A. DE C.V.; Saraí Torres Sánchez, Ship Captain, Marinsa De Mexico S.A. DE C.V.; Valeria Ingram Martínez, First Ship Officer, Marinsa de Mexico S.A. DE C.V.; Paulina Pulido Rivera, Second Ship Officer, Mantenimiento Express Maritimos S.A.P.I. DE C.V; Bessem Hamud Hamud, Marketing Coordinator, CR Offshore S.A.P.I DE C.V; Elyca Jardin Alberto, Solutions Coordinator, Marinsa De Mexico S.A. DE C.V.; Celeste Perez Morales, Second Ship Officer, Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX); and Eugenia Guadalupe de Jesus Calderon Vazquez, Second Ship Officer, Grupo R S.A. DE C.V.

WISTA International is an international networking organization for female managers in the shipping industry. WISTA International is comprised of 49 National WISTA Associations (NWA) around the world and more than 3,000 members. WISTA was approved for consultative status with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in July 2018, providing the organization with a formal voice for supporting IMO work in a variety of areas. WISTA works with a wide variety of global maritime and governmental bodies to support professional development, opportunities and networking for female executives in the maritime industry.

WISTA welcomed 11 new National WISTA Associations in 2019 and 2018: WISTA Mexico, WISTA Bangladesh, WISTA Colombia, WISTA South Africa, WISTA Chile, WISTA Portugal, WISTA Panama, WISTA Peru, WISTA Venezuela, WISTA Uruguay and WISTA Japan.

National WISTA Associations are formed in individual countries in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country. To launch a National WISTA Association, the association must first contact WISTA International and follow the formation processes set forth in Protocols, which include submitting drafts of the governing documents to WISTA International, filing appropriate paperwork in the home country, having at least ten members in management positions and paying annual fees to WISTA International.

The 2020 WISTA Annual General Meeting & Conference will be hosted by WISTA Germany in September 2020.

Source: WISTA