Mikasa Corporation participates in the Green Award as an Incentive Provider

Mikasa Corporation (hereafter Mikasa) agrees with the philosophy of the Green Award that “extra effort should be rewarded,” and in order to further contribute to the marine transportation industry and the conservation of a rich marine environment through our company products, we will sell our company products at a 5% discount to Green Award certified shipping companies for their respective certified ships (this can be based on a Green Award interim certificate in case of new build project), and to ship yards that are contracted by a Green Award certified shipping company and having a Green Award interim certificate for the new build project.

FF-Bearing (Friction Free Bearing) from Mikasa Corporation

The FF-Bearing (Friction Free Bearing) manufactured and sold by Mikasa is based on a rubber bearing and has a self-lubricating polytetrafluoroethylene resin (PTFE) on its sliding surface, making it a product with ultra-low wear and a high durability. Because seawater is used as a lubricant, there is zero concern about oil leakage from the stern tube, and the friction resistance is about 1/8 that of rubber bearings, which contributes to fuel efficiency reduction in ship navigation.

FF-Bearings are a product which are highly durable against high loads and can be used on large ships. We will further promote this to aid the shift from oil to water, reversing the prevailing industry belief that “water lubrication systems are unsuitable for large ships.”

Jan Fransen, Executive Director of Green Award Foundation states, “In line with the mission of the Green Award program we very much welcome Mikasa Corporation as an incentive provider to the Green Award program. Ships that are arranged with their products certainly will contribute to UN SDG 14 (Life Below Water). This environmental protection will contribute to protecting the global food chain. And of course, energy efficiency as well as sustainable operations are great side effects.”

Mikasa Corporation

We are a rubber manufacturing business established in 1917 as a company manufacturing and selling rubber products such as rubber zori (flip-flops).

In 1950, the company began manufacturing and selling volleyballs under the trade name of “Mikasa Balls,” and since then it has been used as an official match ball in many world tournaments.

Utilizing our rubber processing and manufacturing technology, we developed a water-lubricated bearing (rubber bearing) in 1975, and since then it has been widely used for ships and pumps. Developed in 1981, the FF-Bearing has a self-lubricating polytetrafluoroethylene resin (PTFE) at the part that slides with the shaft to provide ultra-low wear and a high durability. Since its launch, it has been used in more than 600 vessels (as at December 2021), ranging from vessels of the Ministry of Defense and the Japan Coast Guard and also including general commercial vessels. Compared to conventional rubber bearings, the friction resistance is only 1/8, which greatly contributes to improving the fuel efficiency of ships, thus contributing to GHG reduction.

We are confident in the ability of our technology, services and products to meet our customers’ needs.

We will continue to work on developing new environmentally friendly products and materials.

Source: Green Award Foundation