Ocean Technologies Group deploys digital software delivery for faster and more secure updates for clients

OTG’s learning brands are recognised market leaders of maritime training content and, combined with its software as a service (SaaS) solutions for fleet management operations (TM Master) and maritime HR (COMPAS) that includes integrated onboard modules, the move to a Digital Delivery infrastructure brings a host of tangible benefits.

The new hardware-agnostic technology infrastructure will facilitate over-the-air (OTA) delivery of OTG’s applications, providing its customers with faster, more secure updates while supporting constant synchronisation between ship and shore.

Digital Delivery will be rolled out to expedite OTG’s customers’ transition to its award-winning Ocean Learning Platform, with support for the complete suite of OTG Learning, Fleet Management and Crew Management solutions to follow.

“Since joining OTG, two things became clear to me immediately: One, our solutions are critical to teams onboard globally dispersed fleets. Two, reliance on physical logistics to get content or updates to ships is not only sub-optimal but has proved prone to disruption over the last two years of the pandemic,” said Ian Hepworth, Chief Technology Officer for Ocean Technologies Group.

“We are prioritising Digital Delivery to eliminate this risk and several others for our customers’ IT teams. Security is improved by eliminating the dependency on USB keys and email updates. Fewer machines need to be maintained on board as solutions can be installed as a virtual machine on existing hardware. Finally, automation of data exchange ensures that everyone has the most up-to-date information, software, and content without needing to request it.” he continued.

“The impetus for developing Digital Delivery was to improve the quality of solutions we provide to our customers today and lay a solid foundation for delivering the solutions they will need tomorrow. As connectivity can now facilitate our customers’ demand to install and update services over their data connection, Digital Delivery is landing at the perfect time,” said Johan Gustafsson, Chief Revenue Officer for Ocean Technologies Group.

Source: Ocean Technologies Group