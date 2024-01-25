“Odfjell Chooses Oceanly’s ShaPoLi for EEXI Compliance and Sustainability”

Odfjell, a global leader in the transportation and storage of bulk liquid chemicals, has taken a decisive step toward maritime sustainability by integrating Oceanly’s Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi) technology into its fleet. This strategic move aligns with the environmental efficiency efforts increasingly demanded by major ports worldwide, such as the Port of Houston, known for its commitment to navigational safety and environmental standards. Oceanly’s ShaPoLi system is an innovative approach to sustainable shipping, designed to intelligently limit shaft power. This results in reduced fuel consumption and fewer greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to the global maritime industry’s green transition.

By adopting ShaPoLi, the company is positioning itself in line with the International Maritime Organization’s requirements but also ensures vessels maintain manoeuvrability within environmental regulations. Replacing some of their current Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) Engine Power Limitation (EPL) with Oceanly’s ShaPoLi, Odfjell addresses the inherent limitations of EPL systems that often restrict necessary engine power, affecting a ship’s operational capabilities, especially during acceleration.

Unlike EPL systems that can impact vessel performance, ShaPoLi offers a more adaptive and responsive power management, aligning with the Port of Houston’s guidelines that prioritize the ability to override power limiters in emergency situations. Oceanly’s ShaPoLi not only aids in meeting regulatory compliance but also supports vessels in maintaining their functional capacity. It ensures an optimal balance between efficiency and adherence to environmental standards, crucial for busy ports like Houston where operational effectiveness and compliance are paramount. This adoption signifies a forward-thinking approach to maritime sustainability, with Odfjell demonstrating a proactive response to environmental concerns and setting an industry example for incorporating technologies that support both operational and ecological objectives. Gunvor Simonsen Meyer, Manager Machinery at the technology section at Odfjell Ship Management, highlighted the benefits of the ShaPoLi system, stating, “Oceanly’s ShaPoLi is very simple to install, use, and operate. It has given us more flexibility and better control. But most importantly, it gives our crew assurance that the reserve power can be instantly available in case of emergency.”

Source: Oceanly