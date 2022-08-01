Part of Beirut port silos collapses after weeks of fire

The northern part of the Beirut port grain silos collapsed on Sunday after being on fire for weeks, causing a huge cloud of dust, the National News Agency reported.

The dust cloud has gone as far as 1,500 meters from the port, according to Environment Minister Nasser Yassin.

However, “the container terminal and activity at the port will not be affected after the collapse,” said Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh.

A fire broke out in the northern part of the port’s silos about three weeks ago because of the fermenting grains there and has been going on despite constant efforts to extinguish it.

The northern part of massive silos withstood the huge explosions on Aug. 4 2020 in the Beirut port which killed at least 200, wounded more than 6,000, and destroyed a big part of the Lebanese capital.

Source: Xinhua