Partnership between EcoClipper and New Dawn Traders for emission-free trade route

Dutch sail-cargo pioneers EcoClipper are developing a new breed of cargo carrying sailing ship, the first of which will be a 59m square-rigger with a capacity of 500 tonnes. While development is ongoing, EcoClipper has renovated the 1912 ketch ‘De Tukker’ which, in collaboration with UK-based cargo broker New Dawn Traders, will start forging European trade routes in 2023.

For the last decade, New Dawn Traders have been on a journey to quietly address the true cost of modern shipping and supply-chains. With a central belief that shipping should focus on high quality goods that cannot be produced domestically, they have been rebuilding uncompromising international supply chains, working only with producers who prioritise regenerative farming and uphold the highest ethical and environmental standards.

New Dawn Traders work with a number of sail-powered cargo vessels to transport these goods across oceans and borders. They provide an otherwise unattainable international market to small scale farmers, and allow their port allies, wholesale and retail customers access to astonishing produce.

Alex Geldenhuys, the founder of New Dawn Traders, was inspired by people, projects and businesses that promote resilience in local food systems, and wants to extend this movement across oceans. New Dawn Traders continues to build relationships across the supply chain to ship ethically produced, high-quality produce with a carbon footprint that is close to zero.

EcoClipper CEO Jorne Langelaan says “we are very excited to go into partnership with New Dawn Traders and their network. We share many of the same values and hope to help further their work to promote coastal communities and sustainable businesses.”

“We are creating a modern day logistics system, which takes the natural world into account, and makes use of timeless traditions that have evolved over centuries.”

Alex comments “working with EcoClipper allows us to provide a dedicated sail cargo route between our farmers who really give the best care to the land but wouldn’t normally have an opportunity to export, and our customers who are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of fossil fuel from ocean transport.”

“Sail cargo is an opportunity to rekindle an ancient love affair with our lands and oceans, and it doesn’t have to cost the earth.”

The Ketch De Tukker will link the ports of Northern Europe and Portugal to a dedicated sail cargo service providing customers with access to products that have been shipped in an environmentally friendly manner. The ship’s maiden voyage for EcoClipper will be carrying a mixed cargo of olive oil, wine, almonds and more from Portugal to France, South Coast UK, London and the Netherlands, as well as aiming to secure cargo for delivery south on the outbound voyage.

