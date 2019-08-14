Port of Los Angeles Breaks July Record with 912,154 TEUs

For the fourth consecutive month, the Port of Los Angeles has set a new single-month cargo record. In July, the Port moved 912,154 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), the busiest July in the Port’s 112-year history.

“Container exchange per vessel reached 9,915 TEUs, the highest and most efficient level we’ve ever experienced,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Despite the continued decline in exports and high level of uncertainty driven by trade tensions, we continue to optimize our facilities and are grateful for the support and confidence of our supply chain partners.”

July 2019 imports increased 8.7% to 476,438 TEUs compared to the previous year. Exports decreased 4% to 161,340 TEUs while empty containers increased 20.7% to 274,376 TEUs. Combined, July overall volumes were 912,154 TEUs. It was the third busiest month in the Port’s history and the fourth time the Port eclipsed the 900,000 TEU mark.

Seven months into 2019 overall volumes have increased 6% compared to 2018, when the Port set an all-time cargo record.

Latest Monthly Container Counts

The table below shows container counts (TEUs) for the latest recorded month. Statistics for the prior month are released on or around the 15th day of the following month.

July 2019 2018 Change % Change Loaded Imports 476,438.20 438,164.55 38,273.65 8.73% Loaded Exports 161,340.25 167,991.75 (6,651.50) -3.96% Total Loaded 637,778.45 606,156.30 31,622.15 5.22% Total Empty 274,375.70 227,411.55 46,964.15 20.65% Total 912,154.15 833,567.85 78,586.30 9.43% Calendar Year 2019 5,450,792.70 5,142,703.15 308,089.55 5.99% Fiscal Year 2018/19 912,154.15 833,567.85 78,586.30 9.43%

Annual Container Statistics (by calendar year; includes monthly data)

Find container counts for the Port of Los Angeles dating back to 1981. Container counts (TEUs) for years 1981-1994 are provided in calendar year totals only; monthly breakdowns prior to calendar year 1995 are unavailable.

2010s 2000s 1990s 1980s 2019 year in progress 2009 6,748,994.55 1999 3,828,850.50 1989 2,056,626.00 2018 9,458,748.50 2008 7,849,985.20 1998 3,378,218.70 1988 1,652,066.00 2017 9,343,192.95 2007 8,355,038.50 1997 2,959,714.20 1987 1,579,629.00 2016 8,856,782.80 2006 8,469,853.00 1996 2,683,025.90 1986 1,329,649.00 2015 8,160,457.90 2005 7,484,624.45 1995 2,555,205.95 1985 1,103,722.00 2014 8,340,065.65 2004 7,321,440.10 1994 2,518,618.65 1984 908,417.00 2013 7,868,582.05 2003 7,178,940.10 1993 2,318,920.35 1983 733,978.55 2012 8,077,714.30 2002 6,105,863.15 1992 2,289,271.45 1982 606,189.20 2011 7,940,510.95 2001 5,183,519.90 1991 2,039,164.75 1981 476,248.90 2010 7,831,902.30 2000 4,879,428.60 1990 2,116,410.00

