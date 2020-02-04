Port of Newcastle partners with Greenfleet to offset carbon emissions

Port of Newcastle has offset carbon emissions from all corporate flights as part of efforts to reduce its impact on the environment and create a more sustainable port.

Through a partnership with Greenfleet, a leading not-for-profit environmental organisation, the Port is now offsetting greenhouse gas emissions for all international and domestic corporate flights from January 2018 and into the future.

The initial contribution will offset 208 tonnes of CO2-e, generated as part of corporate flights between January 2018 and September 2019, through the planting of approximately 775 native trees to establish a biodiverse forest. Future emissions will be offset quarterly.

Trees absorb CO2-e from the environment, but also have other benefits including improving water quality, reducing soil degradation, canopy coverage and providing essential habitat for native wildlife.

Port of Newcastle Environment, Sustainability and Planning Manager Jackie Spiteri said the initiative was part of an ambitious plan for the Port to contribute towards improving the social, economic and environmental outcomes for the Hunter Region and NSW.

“Port of Newcastle is the proud custodian of this critical infrastructure asset – we are committed to creating a safe, sustainable and environmentally and socially responsible Port that realises its potential,” Ms Spiteri said.

“While we look to minimise travel wherever possible, as a global trade gateway with both domestic and international customers and investment, corporate travel is often a necessity for our people.

“We are pleased to partner with Greenfleet to offset the carbon emissions generated by this travel while also pursuing other initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of our operations and diversify the trade we accommodate.

“We look forward to working closely with both the NSW Government and Australian Government towards other initiatives that contribute towards a more resilient and sustainable NSW economy.

“We share the Berejiklian Government’s interest in making NSW an attractive location for private investment and enabling the economy to adapt to global changes.”

The announcement follows Port of Newcastle’s EcoPorts certification last month, making the Port the first in Australia or New Zealand to reach this key milestone.

Source: Port of Newcastle