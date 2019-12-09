Puerto Aguadulce services largest vessel to dock in Colombia

Sociedad Puerto Industrial de Aguadulce (SPIA) sets a new operational milestone at the Port of Buenaventura after servicing the 14,436-TEU vessel MSC Faith, the largest ship ever to dock in Colombia.

With a length of overall of 366 meters, the MSC Faith makes its maiden call in South America at Puerto Aguadulce, as part of Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) weekly service between Asia and Latin America’s west coast.

With privileged access to the “Golden Triangle” of the Colombian economy – comprised of the cities of Bogota, Medellin, and Cali – SPIA is fully-equipped to handle the largest vessels plying Latin America today using the largest port handling equipment in Colombia, and a deep berth.

SPIA, a container and bulk handling facility jointly developed by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. and PSA International Pte. Ltd. of Singapore, can handle mega boxships with capacities of up to 18,000 TEUs.

Miguel Abisambra, Puerto Aguadulce General Manager said: “Puerto Aguadulce, with its quay structure, its depth of 16.5 meters, its latest generation equipment and its strategic location, is very well-positioned to receive these types of vessels. Thanks to our well-trained workforce and our high-level quality and service standards, the operations on this record vessel have been concluded successfully.”

Built in Korea in 2019, MSC Faith is one of the most modern and energy-efficient 14K+ TEU vessels added to MSC’s green fleet in 2019. Designed with environment and efficiency in mind – the latest generation MSC vessels are powered by Tier III diesel engines for its main propulsion and auxiliary power, and are 75 percent cleaner than the Tier II standard set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

MSC Faith’s maiden call likewise coincides in time for SPIA’s third anniversary, and marks the strong relationship between Puerto Aguadulce and MSC.

Mr. Abisambra adds: “The arrival of the vessel with the biggest capacity ever in a Colombian port confirms that Puerto Aguadulce is a terminal with global service standards, thanks to the efforts we have put into the fields of technology, infrastructure and security. Puerto Aguadulce is a terminal at the forefront, offering quality services with the highest competitiveness in the region.”

The event likewise marks Buenaventura’s importance as a strategic port city for Colombia and its foreign trade facilitation, serving Asia Pacific trade and the rest of the world.

Maiden call. The 14,436-TEU vessel MSC Faith makes its maiden call at Puerto Aguadulce, the joint venture terminal of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) and PSA International Pte. Ltd. at Colombia’s Port of Buenaventura last 4 December 2019.

Source: ICTSI