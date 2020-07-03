Reducing GHG emissions from ships – discussions on short-term measures

IMO remains committed to reducing GHG emissions from ships, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has led to postponements of important marine environment meetings and forced the maritime community to focus on other pressing issues, such as crew changes. In order to keep up the momentum on the implementation of the Initial IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships, IMO is holding an informal (virtual) preliminary discussion session on short-term measures for reducing GHG emissions from ships (6-10 July).

This informal session will provide a platform for all IMO Member States and international organizations in consultative status with IMO to exchange views and share updated information on various technical and operational proposals to reduce the carbon intensity of ships. Views on assessing the impacts of these proposals on States are also expected to be shared.

Due to the informal nature of discussions, the discussion session is not expected to take any decisions, but rather to progress the dialogue among stakeholders, ahead of future negotiations during the next planned Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 7) and Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 75). It is hoped that both the ISWG GHG and MEPC will be able to be held later this year.

Source: IMO