Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Russian LNG Exports Grew 50.4% In 2018 – Customs Agency

Russian LNG Exports Grew 50.4% In 2018 – Customs Agency

in Freight News 07/02/2019

Russia exported 50.4 percent more liquefied natural gas last year than a year before, while natural gas sales edged up by almost 5 percent, the country’s customs agency said.

A total of 36.7 million cubic meters (1.3 trillion cubic feet) of LNG was exported in 2018, bringing $5.

3 billion in revenues, the official figures show.

Income from natural gas exports stood at $49.1 billion last year, up 28.8 percent from the year before. Russia exported 220.6 billion cubic meters of gas.

In 2017, Russia sold 24.4 million cubic meters of LNG worth $3.17 billion and 210.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $38.1 billion, the customs agency estimated.
Source: Sputnik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software