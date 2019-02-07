Russian LNG Exports Grew 50.4% In 2018 – Customs Agency
Russia exported 50.4 percent more liquefied natural gas last year than a year before, while natural gas sales edged up by almost 5 percent, the country’s customs agency said.
A total of 36.7 million cubic meters (1.3 trillion cubic feet) of LNG was exported in 2018, bringing $5.
3 billion in revenues, the official figures show.
Income from natural gas exports stood at $49.1 billion last year, up 28.8 percent from the year before. Russia exported 220.6 billion cubic meters of gas.
In 2017, Russia sold 24.4 million cubic meters of LNG worth $3.17 billion and 210.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $38.1 billion, the customs agency estimated.
Source: Sputnik